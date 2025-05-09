German CG commemorates 80th anniversary of liberation

KARACHI: The Consulate General (CG) of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi commemorated the 80th anniversary of the liberation from National Socialism and the end of World War II with a memorial service.

The event was attended by representatives of the allied nations, including the CG of France, British Deputy High Commissioner, Acting CG of the United States, and officials from the German Consulate.

The memorial service honoured the millions of lives lost during World War II and reflected on the significance of the day. CG of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, emphasized the importance of remembering the past and learning from history. “It is our duty to learn from history. Peace is not something to be taken for granted. It is fragile and must be secured anew every day—through dialogue, through understanding, and through unwavering respect for human dignity.”

CG of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, said, “Especially at a time when conflicts are flaring up again around the world and authoritarian forces are on the rise, it is our duty to take a clear stand for democracy, for the rule of law, for peaceful coexistence in Europe and the world.”

He said “Germany stands for the responsibility that arises from history, the need to protect democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.”

“Today,” he added, “80 years later, the message of May 8th is more relevant than ever: Then and now, our guiding principle must be: Never again war, never again hatred.”

“Never again must nationalism, intolerance, and contempt for humanity find space in our world. Never again must we allow political delusion and lust for power to triumph over reason and compassion.”

The CG said “let us stand together to ensure that the words ‘Never again war’ are not just a vow from the past but a living commitment for the present and the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025