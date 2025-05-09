Pakistan Print 2025-05-09
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 08, 2025) and the forecast for Friday (May 09, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 41-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (°C) 05-00 (%) 37-27 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Lahore 37-26 (°C) 66-00 (%) 38-26 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Larkana 44-29 (°C) 01-00 (%) 43-29 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-28 (°C) 25-00 (%) 41-28 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 29-17 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 30-17 (ºC) 46-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-24 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 38-24 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Quetta 32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-23 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 35-23 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Sukkur 44-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 43-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:06 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:49 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
