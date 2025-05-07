AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan

French official confirms Pakistan downed at least one Indian Rafale jet

BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 10:07pm

A high-ranking French intelligence official disclosed to CNN on Wednesday that Pakistan had successfully downed an Indian Air Force Rafale jet, in what would be the first combat loss of the sophisticated French-built warplane.

The revelation comes hours after Pakistan’s military claimed to have destroyed five Indian jets, including at least three Rafale, during an intense overnight engagement near the disputed Kashmir region.

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

The French official stated that authorities were still “examining possible further losses” but confirmed one Rafale had been struck by Pakistani forces.

India has yet to officially acknowledge the loss of any aircraft, though social media footage geolocated near the Line of Control (LoC) showed wreckage resembling advanced fighter components.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the already volatile standoff between New Delhi and Islamabad, which has been simmering since last month’s deadly Pahalgam attack.

Earlier today, the National Security Council (NSC) condemned India’s “illegal acts and blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty” last night.

In a meeting held Wednesday, it said Pakistan “reserves the right to respond in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives.”

