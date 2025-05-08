AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 05:54pm

The Punjab government on Thursday announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province until Sunday, May 11, amid escalating regional tensions and recent drone incursions from across the border.

According to an official notification by the Punjab’s School Education Department, “all public and private schools shall remain closed on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, 2025.”

Academic activities are scheduled to resume on Monday, May 12.

“However, the examinations scheduled by/on behalf of the international examination bodies, i.e., O-Level/A-Level, shall continue as scheduled,” it said.

The decision comes amid heightened regional instability following a series of drone strikes allegedly carried out by India.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the same, citing national security concerns for the two-day closure.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan has downed at least 25 Indian drones, identified as Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions. The drones were reportedly intercepted using a combination of “soft kill” (electronic disruption) and “hard kill” (kinetic firepower) techniques.

Debris from the downed drones was recovered in several parts of the country, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Sangla Hill, Miano, Chhor, and areas near Karachi.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the drone attacks were “cowardly and provocative,” accusing India of acting out of “frustration and panic” following retaliatory airstrikes by Pakistan on May 6–7.

Death toll from Indian missile attacks rises to 31, says DG ISPR

He claimed that Pakistan’s response was precise and targeted solely at Indian military assets, destroying five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighter jets. No damage to Pakistani aircraft or installations was reported.

“The enemy hides behind unmanned systems to avoid direct confrontation; this is a sign of weakness, not strength,” Chaudhry said.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and further decisions regarding public safety are expected in the coming days.

DG ISPR ISPR school holiday in Punjab Punjab schools closed

Comments

200 characters

Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Read more stories