Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

The Punjab government on Thursday announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province until Sunday, May 11, amid escalating regional tensions and recent drone incursions from across the border.

According to an official notification by the Punjab’s School Education Department, “all public and private schools shall remain closed on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, 2025.”

Academic activities are scheduled to resume on Monday, May 12.

“However, the examinations scheduled by/on behalf of the international examination bodies, i.e., O-Level/A-Level, shall continue as scheduled,” it said.

The decision comes amid heightened regional instability following a series of drone strikes allegedly carried out by India.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the same, citing national security concerns for the two-day closure.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan has downed at least 25 Indian drones, identified as Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions. The drones were reportedly intercepted using a combination of “soft kill” (electronic disruption) and “hard kill” (kinetic firepower) techniques.

Debris from the downed drones was recovered in several parts of the country, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Sangla Hill, Miano, Chhor, and areas near Karachi.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the drone attacks were “cowardly and provocative,” accusing India of acting out of “frustration and panic” following retaliatory airstrikes by Pakistan on May 6–7.

Death toll from Indian missile attacks rises to 31, says DG ISPR

He claimed that Pakistan’s response was precise and targeted solely at Indian military assets, destroying five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighter jets. No damage to Pakistani aircraft or installations was reported.

“The enemy hides behind unmanned systems to avoid direct confrontation; this is a sign of weakness, not strength,” Chaudhry said.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and further decisions regarding public safety are expected in the coming days.