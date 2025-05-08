AIRLINK 126.68 Decreased By ▼ -14.07 (-10%)
25 Indian drones shot down, at least one dead: ISPR

  • Says wreckage of the Israeli-made Harop drones being recovered from various regions of Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 01:58pm

At least one person died on Wednesday night after Pakistan Army shot down an Indian drone as tensions rise between the two neighbors following unprovoked airstrikes by New Delhi.

“The Pakistan armed forces, using their soft-kill (technical) and hard-kill (weaponised) skills fully, have shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today.

“Following India’s cowardly attack on May 6/7, which resulted in the destruction of 5 modern aircraft, drones, multiple posts, and several military casualties, India—rattled and in panic—is now attacking Pakistan using these Israeli-made Harop drones,” the press release said.

Earlier, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a press conference, “India last night took yet another blatant military act of aggression against Pakistan by sending Herop drones at multiple locations.”

“One drone from India managed to engage a military target in Lahore that has resulted in the injury of 4 Pakistan military personnel and some damage.

One civilian was killed in Miano,“ the spokesperson said.

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

He said that the Pakistan Army shot down several Indian drones in multiple locations in Pakistan.

The debris from the drones are being collected from Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Miano, Chor and near Karachi,“ said the DG ISPR earlier.

He recalled that the Indian army faced “destruction of five of their aircraft and suffering heavy casualties along the Line of Control and damage” and said India has “apparently lost the plot”.

“Rather than going on a path of rationality, it is further escalating in a highly charged environment to satisfy the hubristic mindset of the Indian government.”

“Pakistan armed forces remain fully vigilant to any type of threat, and as and when further updates come, I will keep you updated,” the DG ISPR concluded.

At least 31 people were martyred and 57 were injured in Indian missile attacks at 6 locations in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a presser on Wednesday night, the ISPR spokesperson said India attacked on innocent civilians including children was tantamount to terrorism.

DG ISPR informed that Pakistan forces also shot down Indian drones along with jets, while all Pakistan aircrafts had remained safe.

Following the airstrikes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was determined to avenge every drop of blood of its martyres from the Indian missile strikes and that the enemy “will have to suffer consequences”.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan offered a transparent and independent inquiry into the Pahalgam attack, but India did not reciprocate.

“Instead, they fired missiles inside our territory, thinking we would back down and will not retaliate,” the prime minister said, adding that India forgot “this is a nation of the brave”.

PM Shehbaz lauded armed forces for their swift and decisive response to what he described as Indian aggression, saying the military had once again “proved its superiority over the enemy in conventional warfare.”

