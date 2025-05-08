AIRLINK 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.24%)
BOP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CPHL 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.81%)
FCCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
FFL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.55%)
FLYNG 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.38%)
HUBC 128.48 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.94%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.72%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.67%)
MLCF 67.51 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.63%)
OGDC 196.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
PAEL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.49%)
PIBTL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
POWER 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 146.35 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.74%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
SEARL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.61%)
SSGC 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
SYM 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.63%)
TELE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
TPLP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
TRG 59.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
YOUW 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
BR100 11,729 Increased By 49.2 (0.42%)
BR30 33,749 Increased By 177.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 110,478 Increased By 468.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 33,643 Increased By 33.2 (0.1%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast heard in Pakistan’s Lahore amid tensions with India, say Reuters witness

Reuters Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 10:40am

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: A blast was heard in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Thursday morning, according to broadcaster Geo TV and a Reuters witness, a day after Indian strikes at multiple locations in the country and fears of an escalation in conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

There was no immediate word on the reason for the blast.

India hit Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, two weeks after it accused the Islamic nation of involvement in an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in which 26 people - mostly Hindu tourists were killed.

Islamabad had denied the accusation and vowed to retaliate to the missile strikes, also saying it shot down five Indian aircraft. The Indian embassy in Beijing termed reports of fighter jets being shot down as “misinformation”.

Pakistan says at least 31 of its civilians were killed and about 50 wounded in the strikes and in cross-border shelling that followed, while India says 13 of its civilians died and 43 were wounded.

The cross-border exchange of fire tapered off slightly overnight, Indian officials said.

India may launch strike anywhere along LoC: Asif

India also conducted blackout drills in regions close to its border with Pakistan, including the northern city of Amritsar which houses the Golden Temple revered by Sikhs, in anticipation of retaliation to its strikes.

In Pakistan, meanwhile, most cities restored some normalcy and children returned to school, but in the border province of Punjab, hospitals and civil defence authorities remained on high alert.

Although Pakistan’s federal government has pledged to respond to India’s strikes, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told The New York Times on Wednesday that Pakistan was ready to de-escalate.

Death toll from Indian missile attacks rises to 31, says DG ISPR

With India saying it would “respond” if Pakistan “responds”, global powers have urged a calming of tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hoped the countries could “work it out”, adding he “will be there” if he can help.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they gained independence from colonial Britain in 1947, and the countries have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir.

Lahore blast Golden Temple India Pakistan tensions India Pakistan fighting India Pakistan confrontation Indian air strikes Indian airstrikes nuclear armed neighbours

Comments

200 characters

Blast heard in Pakistan’s Lahore amid tensions with India, say Reuters witness

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

Read more stories