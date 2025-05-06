India may launch strike anywhere along LoC: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned that India may launch a military strike anywhere along the Line of Control (LoC).

"There are reports that India may strike at any point along the Line of Control (LoC)… New Delhi will be given a befitting reply," the defence minister said while speaking to journalists in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an international commission to probe the incident. “Such a probe would expose whether India itself or any internal group was involved, and clarify the truth behind New Delhi’s baseless allegations,” Asif said.

The minister accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “pushing the region to the brink of nuclear war” for political gains and repeated Pakistan’s longstanding allegations of Indian involvement in terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan.

“We had provided the UN with evidence in 2016 and 2017, including videos of India financing terrorism,” he claimed. He also linked the recent wave of terror in K-P and Balochistan to groups operating from Afghanistan, allegedly backed by India.

Asif questioned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s absence from a key security briefing a day earlier, saying, “I don’t know why PTI chose not to participate.”

He added that both parliamentary houses have passed resolutions on the crisis, and parties are free to call an All Parties’ Conference if they choose.

