PTA blocks 79 Indian digital platforms for spreading anti Pakistan propaganda

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that it had blocked 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites for allegedly spreading “false information and anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

The regulatory body stated that the blocked content was found to be “disseminating misleading and harmful narratives aimed at manipulating public perception and undermining national unity.”

The decision comes amid heightened regional instability, with PTA emphasizing its commitment to protecting Pakistan’s “digital ecosystem.”

“This action has been taken in light of the prevailing regional situation to safeguard national security,” the PTA said in its press release.

The authority further warned that it would “continue to actively monitor online content and take firm action against any material that threatens the country’s national interests.”

The crackdown is part of PTA’s broader efforts to combat disinformation and ensure “responsible use of digital platforms.”

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the blocked channels or websites but confirmed that they were promoting “anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

The PTA has urged citizens to report suspicious online content, reinforcing its stance against “misinformation campaigns.”