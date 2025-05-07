AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA blocks 79 Indian digital platforms for spreading anti Pakistan propaganda

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that that it had blocked 16 Indian YouTube...
BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 06:28pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that it had blocked 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites for allegedly spreading “false information and anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

The regulatory body stated that the blocked content was found to be “disseminating misleading and harmful narratives aimed at manipulating public perception and undermining national unity.”

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

The decision comes amid heightened regional instability, with PTA emphasizing its commitment to protecting Pakistan’s “digital ecosystem.”

“This action has been taken in light of the prevailing regional situation to safeguard national security,” the PTA said in its press release.

The authority further warned that it would “continue to actively monitor online content and take firm action against any material that threatens the country’s national interests.”

The crackdown is part of PTA’s broader efforts to combat disinformation and ensure “responsible use of digital platforms.”

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the blocked channels or websites but confirmed that they were promoting “anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

The PTA has urged citizens to report suspicious online content, reinforcing its stance against “misinformation campaigns.”

PTA Pakistan Telecommunications Authority Indian propaganda

Comments

200 characters

PTA blocks 79 Indian digital platforms for spreading anti Pakistan propaganda

Pakistan’s response ‘yet to come’, Bilawal warns India

Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

X working in Pakistan without VPN

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Secure Logistics gets CCP approval to acquire Trax Online

Read more stories