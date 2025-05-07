All airports across Pakistan remain fully operational, says Airports Authority

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday said all airports across the country “remain fully operational” and the airspace “continues to be open and secure for civil aviation activities”.

The development comes after Pakistan shot down five Indian jets in retaliation for missile strikes from India, which killed at least 26 people in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“Pakistan has formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the serious risks posed to civil aviation safety by India’s reckless and provocative actions,” PAA said.

“The Pakistan Airports Authority, through the safe and efficient management of national airspace, continues to ensure the secure and uninterrupted movement of both local and international commercial flights.”

Pakistan’s National Security Council (NSC) condemned India’s “illegal acts and blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty”.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, it said Pakistan “reserves the right to respond in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives”.

Later during the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) could have downed at least 10 Indian aircraft, but exercised restraint.

The premier said an unfortunate incident took place in the Pahalgam area of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan condemned the attack.

However, Indian media started blaming Islamabad, without any evidence.

“They tried to convince the entire world that, god forbid, Pakistan was involved in the incident,” the premier said.