The perils of escalation: Why South Asia cannot afford another India-Pakistan standoff

In the latest chapter of enduring tensions between India and Pakistan, recent military and diplomatic posturing has once again pushed South Asia to the brink.

The situation escalated dramatically on Wednesday morning when India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ – a series of missile strikes targeting six locations within Pakistan as well as Azad Kashmir.

India claimed that the strikes were aimed at “terrorist infrastructure” in retaliation for a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Pakistan, however, reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including women and children, and labeled the action as “unprovoked, cowardly and an unlawful act of war.” In response, Pakistan said it has shot down five Indian fighter jets and vowed to retaliate.

While neither country benefits from war, both have entrenched political incentives that periodically drive them to the edge of confrontation. But this time, the region – and the world – must take pause.

The threat of escalation is not merely a bilateral concern; it holds serious implications for the entire region, from economic stagnation to a collapse in bilateral cooperation and security.

The subcontinent is home to nearly two billion people, most of whom are striving for stability, growth, and prosperity.

Yet their futures remain hostage to the recurring cycles of hostility between two nuclear-armed nations. With each provocation, whether in the form of cross-border skirmishes, incendiary political rhetoric, or diplomatic disengagement, the risk of miscalculation grows.

In a nuclear context, even a minor tactical error can have catastrophic consequences – far beyond the immediate borders of India and Pakistan.

Neighbouring countries such as China, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are particularly vulnerable to the fallout. These nations are deeply integrated into South Asia’s economic and environmental systems. Any conflict between India and Pakistan disrupts trade corridors, diverts foreign investment, and places regional cooperation mechanisms like SAARC into indefinite paralysis.

For smaller economies still recovering from the economic shocks of the pandemic and ongoing global inflation, such instability is a burden they can ill afford.

Moreover, both countries’ vast military expenditures during periods of escalation come at the cost of domestic development. In Pakistan, resources are pulled away from crucial sectors like education, health, and infrastructure. It is currently also battling rampant inflation, a tenuous current account balance and plunging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In India – currently the fifth largest economy globally – internal dissent and human rights concerns often get sidelined amid nationalistic fervor. The ordinary citizen, whether in Lahore or Lucknow, ultimately pays the price.

The international community must do more than issue generic calls for restraint. Genuine mediation, confidence-building measures, and a revival of regional dialogue are essential. Pakistan has shown genuine restraint in stressing peace talks and dialogue, but to no avail. South Asia deserves better than to be a perennial flashpoint. Peace is not a utopian dream, it is a strategic necessity.

The path forward lies in acknowledging shared challenges – climate change, poverty, and extremism – that transcend borders and require joint solutions. As the rhetoric rises once again, it is time for leaders in both countries – and their neighbors – to recognize that the greatest threat is not each other, but the spiral of escalation itself.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners