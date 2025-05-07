AIRLINK 144.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.72 (-5.69%)
Pakistan

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

  • Says India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty
BR Web Desk Published 07 May, 2025 12:04pm

Pakistan lodged a strong protest on Wednesday with India over the unprovoked strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today following Indian airstrikes in Pakistan that martyred 26 and injured 45, said the Foreign Office (FO).

The press release said that it was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations,” said the FO.

Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct and warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

On the wee hours of Wednesday, Indian missile attacked inside Pakistan at 6 locations.

How world leaders react to Indian strikes in Pakistan after Occupied Kashmir attack

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a press conference said Indian missiles were launched at sites including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities.

Following the attack, Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale, one MiG-21, and one SU-30, he informed.

An Indian brigade headquarters and checkpost along Line of Control were also destroyed, DG ISPR said.

“At no time, any of their [Indian] aircraft were allowed to enter into Pakistan’s airspace and also at no time, none of Pakistan’s aircraft went into Indian airspace,” he said.

