How world leaders react to Indian strikes in Pakistan after Occupied Kashmir attack

NEW DELHI: India attacked on at least 6 locations in Pakistan early on Wednesday following a deadly attack on tourists in Occupied Kashmir last month. Pakistan reported at least 26 deaths and said it was responding to the Indian strikes.

This is what global leaders have said about the latest hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours:

US President Donald Trump

“It’s a shame. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. I hope it ends very quickly.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”

Spokesperson for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

China foreign ministry spokesperson

“China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

Israel’s ambassador to india reuven Azar

“Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”