Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

Seven soldiers, including an army subedar, were martyred in a improvised explosive device attack in Balochistan’s Kachhi district on Tuesday, with the military accusing India-backed militants of carrying out the “cowardly” attack, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the fallen soldiers as “Subedar Umar Farooq (age 42 years; resident of Karachi), Naik Asif Khan (age 28 years; resident of District Karak), Naik Mashkoor Ali (age 28 years; resident of District Orakzai), Sepoy Tariq Nawaz (age 26 years; resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz (age 28 years; resident of District Bagh), Sepoy Muhammad Asim (age 22 years; resident of District Karak) and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan (age 28 years; resident of District Kohat).”

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

The military’s media wing said that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice.

It added that security forces “remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

The ISPR directly implicated India in the attack, asserting: “Nefarious designs of India and its proxies operating on Pakistani soil will be defeated by the valiant security forces, LEAs and the brave nation of Pakistan, InshaAllah.”

The attack comes amid heightened Pakistan-India tensions following the Pahalgam attack, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and border skirmishes.

Balochistan has seen increased violence in recent months, with Islamabad repeatedly accusing New Delhi of supporting separatist groups.