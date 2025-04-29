‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) on Tuesday presented intercepted communications and material evidence, demonstrating the Indian Army’s institutional involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities across Pakistan, from Balochistan to Punjab’s capital Lahore.

The spokesperson briefed the media as tensions with India escalate, following days of heightened rhetoric and military posturing between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The DG ISPR began the press conference by stating that the Indian Army is actively engaged in supporting and financing terrorism inside Pakistan.

Military incursion by India ‘imminent’, says Khawaja Asif

He presented evidence of the “Indian government’s direct involvement in destabilising Pakistan through terror activities.”

The DG ISPR revealed that security forces had arrested a terrorist operative, Abdul Majeed, on April 25. “A made-in-India drone and Rs1 million in cash were recovered when his residence was searched.”

He said that forensic analysis of digital evidence exposed Majeed’s communications with serving Indian military officials, including what appeared to be operational discussions about cross-border terror activities.

“The Indian Army is actively orchestrating terrorism,” the DG ISPR stated, claiming this was part of a broader campaign to destabilise Pakistan from Balochistan to Lahore.

The military spokesperson dismissed recent Indian allegations about Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam attack as completely baseless, noting that “seven days after the incident, no credible evidence had been presented to substantiate the claims.”

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

The briefing included what was described as intercepted communications between local militants and their alleged Indian handlers, which the military said proves institutional involvement.

“The IED provided to terrorists by an Indian Army major was used in the attack on Pakistani forces in the Bagh sector of Azad Kashmir,” the military spokesperson stated.

The evidence package included audio recordings purportedly featuring an Indian official instructing militants to “target public areas in Bhimbar and Jhelum districts.”

According to the evidence, the same official is heard saying: “These activities will be amplified by Indian social and electronic media,” suggesting a coordinated information warfare campaign alongside physical attacks.

The DG ISPR disclosed that 71 terrorists eliminated in recent counterterrorism operations in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were operating at the behest of Indian masters.

“We’re not talking about rogue elements here,” the DG ISPR emphasized.

“We’re presenting evidence of institutional involvement at the highest levels of India’s military establishment in planning and executing terrorist activities on Pakistani soil.”

The military spokesperson played what were described as intercepted phone calls between the arrested operative Abdul Majeed and his alleged Indian handlers, including one where a voice identified as an Indian Army major discusses operational details of the Bagh sector attack.

Another recording allegedly captures planning for attacks on civilian targets, with the Indian official specifically mentioning the need to “create maximum psychological impact.”

These revelations come as Pakistan and India have exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) for several consecutive days.

The development follows Monday’s statement by Pakistan’s Defence Minister, warning of an imminent military incursion by India, a threat issued in response to last week’s attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

After the April 22 attack that killed 26 people in IIOJK, India has claimed to identify two of the three suspects as Pakistani, although Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral probe.

The attack triggered outrage and grief in India, along with calls for action against Pakistan, which New Delhi accuses of funding and encouraging terrorism in IIOJK.