AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar extends rebound, NY cocoa steadies after slide

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 05:21pm

PARIS: Raw sugar futures extended gains, as they recovered from last week’s 3-1/2-year low, and London white sugar futures also rallied as trading resumed on Tuesday following Monday’s UK holiday close.

Sugar

Raw sugar was up 0.69% at 17.59 cents per lb at 1117 GMT. During Friday’s session it hit its lowest since July 2021 at 16.97 cents before rebounding.

An easing in the dollar index and a rebound in crude oil from four-year lows lent some support to the wider commodities complex on Tuesday.

The soft markets are watching to see if trading activity picks up following Monday’s London public holiday and as Chinese operators also return from the May Day holiday, analysts said.

Worries about an economic slowdown fuelled by U.S. tariff policies and easing concerns about Brazilian production capped price gains.

In London, white sugar was up 1.72%, at $498.10 a metric ton, rebounding from Friday’s fall.

Raw sugar recovers from 2-1/2 year low; cocoa drifts down

Cocoa

New York cocoa futures were up 1.78%, to $8,670 a ton, after dropping 4% on Monday.

A backdrop of falling demand, caused by the sharp price jump for cocoa last year, has weighed on the market this year.

London cocoa fell 0.03% to 6,326 pounds per ton, curbed by gains for sterling against the broadly weaker dollar.

Coffee

Arabica coffee rose 0.08% to $388.55 per lb.

Coffee futures lacked technical momentum after retreating from a 2-1/2 month peak above $4 a week ago, traders said.

London robusta coffee was trading down 0.76% at $5,251 a metric ton.

Vietnam exported 663,000 tons of coffee in the January-April period, down 9.8% from the same period last year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Growing conditions for robusta in Vietnam were favourable, traders said.

Sugar Raw sugar Sugar prices

Comments

200 characters

Raw sugar extends rebound, NY cocoa steadies after slide

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

KIBOR plunges after SBP cut policy rate

Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

PM Shehbaz, military brass visit ISI HQ for security briefing amid India tensions

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Bank Al Habib shuts representative office in Kenya

Read more stories