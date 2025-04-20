AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Markets Print 2025-04-20

Raw sugar recovers from 2-1/2 year low; cocoa drifts down

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange recovered from a 2-1/2 year low on Wednesday, though prospects for improved supplies kept gains in check, while cocoa continued to drift lower.

Raw sugar was up 0.6% at 17.62 cents per lb by 1200 GMT, having earlier matched Tuesday’s 2-1/2 year low at 17.51 cents, while white sugar was flat at $490.10 a ton. India is likely to see above-average monsoon rains for the second straight year in 2025, the government said.

Dealers noted that rains should allow the world’s No. 2 sugar producer to increase sugar exports. Sugar production in top producer Brazil’s centre-south region was nearly 10% higher than a year earlier in the second half of March as mills allocated more cane to sugar production.

Consultancy Safras & Mercado said the increased allocation to sugar came about as sugar stocks in Brazil’s center-south were about 70% lower than average in the first quarter.

Dealers said the market meanwhile remains concerned a trade war between the US and China could drag the world’s two largest economies into a recession that would hurt demand for commodities including sugar.

Arabica coffee futures slipped 0.3% to $3.6590 per lb, having lost 2.7% last week amid tariff-related recession fears, while robusta coffee futures fell 0.3% to $5,326 a metric ton.

Dealers said robusta is being boosted by reports of sharply lower robusta production out of Brazil, the world’s second largest grower of the instant coffee ingredient.

