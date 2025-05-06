AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Sri Lankan shares lifted by IT, energy

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 04:43pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by the gains in information technology and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.28% higher at 15,961.59 points.

Harischandra Mills and The Nuwara Eliya Hotels Company were the top gainers of the day by index points, up 264 points and 50 points, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 64.75 million shares from 76.98 million shares in the previous session.

Materials and utilities lift Sri Lankan shares higher

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.98 million) from 1.98 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 219.38 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.44 billion rupees, the data showed.

