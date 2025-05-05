AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commonwealth LNG signs 20-year supply deal with major Asian buyer

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 09:45pm

U.S. energy firm Commonwealth LNG said on Monday it signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with a major Asian energy company.

Under the 20-year agreement, Commonwealth said the buyer will purchase 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas from Commonwealth’s planned 9.5-MTPA facility in Cameron, Louisiana.

Commonwealth did not name the buyer but said it was one of the world’s leading energy corporations with oil and gas operations, and is one of the largest global suppliers of LNG.

Last week, Reuters reported that Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, known as Petronas, was in talks with Commonwealth to buy LNG.

“This offtake agreement marks another important milestone for Commonwealth as we work toward a final investment later this year and first offtake planned for 2029,” said Ben Dell, managing partner of energy investment firm Kimmeridge and chairman of Commonwealth.

Russia’s LNG exports down 4.6% y/y in January-April, data shows

Commonwealth said it expects the phase 1 development will bring an investment of more than $11 billion to Louisiana andgenerate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue.

The project is expected to employ about 2,000 workers at the peak of construction and provide approximately 275 jobs when the facility begins operations in late 2029, Commonwealth said.

Commonwealth is owned by Kimmeridge’s Kimmeridge SoTex Holdco unit.

The SPA with the buyer will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including an affirmative final investment decision on the project, Commonwealth said.

LNG LNG IMPORT LNG prices commonwealth asia lng

Comments

200 characters

Commonwealth LNG signs 20-year supply deal with major Asian buyer

Conduct of FBR officers visiting private premises closely monitored by civil agencies: Finance Division

FY2024-25: achieving targeted primary surplus appears to be challenging, says SBP

SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 11%

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India to hold civil defence drills in Pakistan standoff

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan rupee declines further against US dollar

Read more stories