AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia’s LNG exports down 4.6% y/y in January-April, data shows

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 05:01pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the first four months of the year declined by 4.6% from a year earlier to 10.4 million metric tons, LSEG preliminary data showed on Monday, amid sanctions.

Russia has struggled to raise LNG exports in the face of U.S. restrictions over the conflict in Ukraine. Its new Arctic LNG 2 plant has been effectively frozen because it was unable to find buyers owing to Western sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wanted the EU to buy more U.S. LNG and that he would make more of it available.

In April alone, Russia’s LNG exports fell by 9% to 2.5 million tons from 2.75 million tons in the same month a year ago, according to LSEG data.

Russia’s LNG exports to Europe in January-April declined by 13% year on year to 5.3 million tons, while supplies in April in this direction fell by 14.3% to 1.2 million tons, as sanctions on transhipment took effect in March.

Around 19% of Europe’s gas still comes from Russia, via the TurkStream pipeline and LNG shipments, and the European Union has a non-binding goal to end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027.

Global LNG: Asian spot prices hold at 1-year low as demand remains tepid

Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant cut total exports in April by 1.8% year on year to 1.64 million tons. In the first four months of the year, supplies from the plant have been stable, at 6.6 million tons.

Sakhalin-2, controlled by Gazprom, exported 880,000 tons from the Pacific island in April, also relatively steady in comparison to the same month a year ago.

Exports from the project rose to 3.6 million tons year-to-date from 3.5 million in January-April 2024.

LNG LNG IMPORT LNG prices Russia's LNG exports

Comments

200 characters

Russia’s LNG exports down 4.6% y/y in January-April, data shows

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Lufthansa, Air France, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Read more stories