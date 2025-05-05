AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
India to hold civil defence drills in Pakistan standoff

AFP Published 05 May, 2025 08:47pm
File Photo

NEW DELHI: India will conduct mock civil defence drills on Wednesday, government officials said, as fears rise of a regional conflict following an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that New Delhi blamed on Pakistan.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked several states to conduct mock drills for effective civil defence”, Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor from the information ministry, said in a statement.

Gupta said this would involve rehearsing an “evacuation plan” and the “training of civilians, students, etc., on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack”.

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Drills will also test air raid warning sirens, prepare for blackouts, and ready vital installations for camouflage.

New Delhi blames Pakistan for an attack on civilians at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

Pakistan rejects the accusations, and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.

India, Pakistan will ‘figure it out’ following Pahalgam attack: Trump

Islamabad said on Monday it had conducted a second missile test, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres (75 miles).

Also on Monday, India’s army said its troops had exchanged gunfire with Pakistani soldiers overnight across the Line of Control in multiple sites, which it says has taken place every night since April 24.

