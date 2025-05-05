Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Pakistan conducted on Monday the successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) saidin a press release that launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

The test launch comes amid tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

On Saturday, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers, the military’s media wing said.