Saudi Arabia reports deficit of $15.65 billion in Q1 2025, finance ministry says

Saudi Arabia reported a fiscal deficit of 58.701 billion riyals ($15.65 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, as its oil revenues fell 18% on the year to 149.810 billion riyals, its finance ministry said on Monday.

The world’s top oil exporter and de-facto OPEC leader recorded total revenues of 263.616 billion riyals in the same quarter, while its public spending reached 322.317 billion riyals.