Sonatrach and Saudi Aramco cut May LPG prices by 1-11%

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 05:31pm

MOSCOW: Saudi Aramco and Algeria’s Sonatrach have cut May’s official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas by 0.8-10.9% from the previous month due to rising global supply, traders said on Monday.

Aramco’s May OSP for propane was cut by $5 to $610 a metric ton while butane prices were dropped by $15 to $590 a ton, the traders said.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is used mainly as fuel for cars and heating as well as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach cut its May OSP for propane by $60 to $490 a ton and for butane by $55 to $490 a ton, traders said.

Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light June OSP for Asia

Aramco’s OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach’s OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

