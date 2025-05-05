Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light June OSP for Asia

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, increased its prices for Asian buyers despite crude prices falling on Monday after producer group OPEC+ over the weekend agreed another accelerated boost to output.

State oil company Saudi Aramco raised the June official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude by $0.20 to $1.40 a barrel above the average of Oman and Dubai prices, a pricing document from the producer showed.

The price increase follows two months of consecutive decreases and comes despite downward pressure on crude prices amid concerns about more supply coming into a market clouded by an uncertain demand outlook.

Members of OPEC+, which groups the de facto Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with allies including Russia, agreed on Saturday to accelerate oil production hikes for a second consecutive month, raising output in June by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd).

That will take the combined hikes from the eight OPEC+ producers for April, May and June to a total of 960,000 bpd, representing a 44% unwinding of the 2.2 million bpd of voluntary cuts the group had in December agreed to phase out by September 2026.