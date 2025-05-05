AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.88%)
Turkiye annual inflation slides to 37.86% in April

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 12:56pm

ANKARA: Turkiye annual consumer price inflation dropped to 37.86% in April, official data showed on Monday, lower than a Reuters poll forecast.

Month-on-month, inflation was 3%, according to the Turkiye Statistical Institute, also slightly below forecasts.

Turkish inflation higher than expected at 48.58% in October

In March, inflation stood at 2.46% on a monthly basis and 38.1% annually. In a Reuters poll, monthly inflation rate is expected to climb to 3.1% in April, with the annual rate seen sliding to 38%.

The domestic producer price index rose 2.76% month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 22.5%, the data showed.

