Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

  • Ambassador of China to Pakistan Mr Jiang Zaidong calls on President Asif Ali Zardari
BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2025 12:10pm
Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan and China discussed on Monday the current situation between between Islamabad and New Delhi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Mr Jiang Zaidong called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a statement by the President Secretariat today.

During the meeting, President Zardari expressed concern over the recent irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian government, and said that such actions “threaten regional peace and stability”.

Moreover, President Zardari conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese for its consistent support, which has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

China vows support to Pakistan for securing peace, stability

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times, added the statement.

“He thanked President for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.”

Last week, in meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ambassador Zaidong expressed gratitude to the PM for presenting Pakistan’s position and facts in detail regarding the attack in IIOJK, underscoring that China would continue to stand by Pakistan in its efforts to achieve long-term peace in the region.

