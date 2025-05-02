China puts its weight behind Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As tensions between Pakistan and India continue to rise, China on Thursday reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support Pakistan’s pursuit of peace and stability in South Asia.

The pledge came during a high-level meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The discussion focused on a series of escalating issues, including India’s recent accusations against Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam incident.

Sharif categorically denied Pakistan’s involvement, calling the claims “false” and urging India to reconsider its approach.

In response, Ambassador Zaidong expressed gratitude to Sharif for presenting Pakistan’s position and facts in detail, underscoring that China would continue to stand by Pakistan in its efforts to achieve long-term peace in the region.

Zaidong’s comments come at a time of heightened political and military tensions, with India accusing Pakistan of backing militant activities.

However, Sharif was quick to emphasize the broader geopolitical dynamics, particularly the growing threat posed by terrorism in the region.

“Pakistan has long been a frontline state in the fight against terror,” Sharif remarked, pointing to the country’s immense human and economic toll – over 90,000 lives lost and $152 billion in economic losses – faced in combating groups like Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), many of which operate from Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also voiced concern over India’s recent actions concerning water disputes, calling it a “weapon of aggression.”

Under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), he argued, both nations are bound by agreements that should not be violated unilaterally.

Sharif’s remarks were a direct rebuke to India’s decision to utilize water resources as a tool of coercion, which Pakistan sees as a direct violation of international accords.

Sharif also expressed gratitude toward China for its ongoing diplomatic support. He referenced a recent phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, where China reiterated its backing for Pakistan’s position on India’s provocative actions since April 2025.

In particular, the Prime Minister thanked China for its endorsement of Pakistan’s call for a “reliable and transparent” international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

The longstanding dispute over Jammu and Kashmir was also a focal point of the conversation. Sharif reiterated that the only path to lasting peace in South Asia lies in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“We remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy, but any resolution must honour the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

In his closing remarks, Sharif conveyed his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for China’s “strong and unwavering support,” particularly at a time when South Asia is witnessing growing tensions.

“China’s continued backing gives us hope for a peaceful resolution and for a stable, secure future in South Asia,” Sharif concluded.

