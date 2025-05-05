AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
World Print 2025-05-05

Fourteen children arrested in UK after boy dies in fire

AFP Published 05 May, 2025 06:51am

LONDON: British police have said 14 children aged between 11 and 14 were arrested in a northeastern English town after a teenage boy died in a fire at an industrial park.

Eleven boys and three girls were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Northumbria police said late on Saturday.

The victim was confirmed as 14-year-old Layton Carr whose body was found inside the building in Gateshead, near Newcastle, after he was reported missing on Friday.

“Sadly, following searches... a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building,” a police spokesman said.

Police were alerted about the fire on Friday night, and said inquiries were still at an early stage.

