May 03, 2025

Apr CPI inflation clocks in at 0.3pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation clocked in at 0.3 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2025 as compared to 0.7 per cent of the previous month and 17.3 per cent in April 2024, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Average CPI in the country remained at 4.73 per cent during the first 10 months (July-April) 2024-25 compared to 25.97 per cent during the same period of last fiscal year.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.8 per cent in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.4 per cent in April 2024.

CPI inflation urban, decreased to 0.5 per cent on year-on-year basis in April 2025 as compared to 1.2 per cent of the previous month and 19.4 per cent in April 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.7 per cent in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.8 per cent in the previous and a decrease of 0.1 per cent in April 2024.

CPI inflation rural, decreased by 0.1per cent on YoY basis in April 2025 as compared to no change measured in the previous month and 14.5 per cent in April 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 1.0 per cent in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 1.1 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.9 per cent in April 2024.

Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased by 3.2 per cent in April 2025 as compared to decrease of 2.3 per cent a month earlier and 21.6 per cent in April 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.7 per cent in April 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.1 per cent a month earlier and a decrease of 0.7 per cent in April 2024.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased by 2.2 per cent in April 2025 as compared to a decrease of 1.6 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 13.9 per cent in April 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.3 per cent in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.3 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.7 per cent of the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy urban decreased to 7.4 per cent on YoY basis in April 2025 as compared to 8.2 per cent of the previous month and an increase of 13.1 per cent in April 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.3 per cent in April 2025 as compared to 0.5 per cent measured in the previous month and an increase of 2.1 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. April, 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural decreased to 9.0 per cent on YoY basis in April 2025 as compared to 10.2 per cent of the previous month and an increase of 19.3 per cent in April 2024. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 per cent in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.7 per cent measured in the previous month and an increase of 2.0 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2024.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban decreased to 3.8 per cent on YoY basis in April 2025 as compared to 4.8 per cent of the previous month and 13.4 per cent in April 2024. On MoM basis, it remained stable at 0.3 per cent in April 2025 as compared to the previous month and an increase of 0.5 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2024.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural decreased to 3.3 per cent on YoY basis in April 2025 as compared to 4.8 per cent of the previous month and 15.0 per cent in April 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.1 per cent in April 2025 as compared an increase of 0.4 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2024. The National CPI for April 2025 is decreased by 0.84 per cent over March 2025 and increased by 0.28 per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. April 2024.

