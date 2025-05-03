Press freedom pivotal for democracy: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that freedom of the press is pivotal for the promotion of democratic values.

He said that the role of the journalistic community is of vital importance in promoting a positive image of the country and fostering an informed society. He also added that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of expression. He expressed these views on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, observed every year on 3rd under the auspices of the United Nations.

Sadiq also appreciated the important role played by journalists in the Press Gallery of the Parliament, who serve as a bridge between legislative proceedings and the general public. He highlighted the irreplaceable sacrifices offered by journalists in their quest to bring truth and facts to light. He further added that the media plays a fundamental role in shaping an educated, aware, and responsible society.

He commended the dedication of journalists who perform their duties in conflict zones, often at great personal risk. He paid rich tribute to journalists serving in Palestine, Indian-occupied Kashmir, and other war-torn regions, recognising their courage and professionalism. He expressed sadness over the alarming number of journalists who lose their lives each year while fulfilling their professional responsibilities, calling it a matter of grave concern.

He stressed the need for a collective and coordinated strategy to ensure the safety and protection of journalists in the line of duty. He reiterated that the Parliament of Pakistan is fully committed to upholding press freedom and is determined to enact effective legislation to safeguard the rights of the journalistic community. He said that the passage of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, as a significant step toward ensuring public access to information.

Highlighting the role of Pakistani media during recent Indian aggressive policies in the region, the speaker praised the journalistic community for demonstrating exceptional professionalism and patriotism. Through fact-based reporting, the media played a key role in revealing the true face of India to the international community, he said.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has affirmed Parliament’s unwavering belief in freedom of expression and its commitment to ensuring that journalists have timely and accurate access to information.

He added that the National Assembly has consistently pursued legislation aimed at the protection and welfare of journalists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025