Complicated power billing system

I find the electricity billing system unnecessarily complicated and completely lacking in transparency. While officials highlight per-unit reductions for industries, we hardly feel any relief because the billing structure itself is ambiguous.

Even seasoned accountants struggle to explain the bill breakdown. So where does that leave the average consumer or small business trying to manage cash flow?

There are so many complex variables like unit slabs, peak and off-peak hours, protected and unprotected categories, fuel price adjustments, fixed charges, and a whole maze of taxes that figuring out your actual bill feels like solving a riddle from a philosophy class. At this rate, I wouldn’t be shocked if people start launching paid e-commerce courses just to teach others how to dissect their utility bills. Truly revolutionary. Who would’ve thought? Monetizing confusion. Genius.

Let’s not forget that most of us are already paying high percentage income tax. Yet we face more taxes within our electricity bills, taxes on top of taxes. It’s discouraging, especially in the current economic environment where every rupee counts and inflation is soaring.

The announced per-unit cuts mean very little when the base tariff remains at record highs. Without real reform, these so-called reductions are just headlines, not help.

Tooba Jafri (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025