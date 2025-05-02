PM Shehbaz urges friendly countries to impress upon India to de-escalate, defuse tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, to “impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse tensions” with Pakistan, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister met ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait and apprised them about Pakistan’s perspective on recent developments in South Asia after the Pahalgam incident in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his meeting with Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky, the premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

“He urged brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia to impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse tensions,” the PMO said.

“While sharing Pakistan’s perspective on recent developments in South Asia after the Pahalgam incident, the prime minister said that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It had rendered great sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts over the years. This was done not only to protect Pakistan but the entire world.

“He outrightly rejected baseless Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any evidence and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.”

PM Shehbaz shared similar sentiments in meetings with the ambassadors of the UAE and Kuwait.

“Highlighting the government’s complete focus on consolidating the hard-earned economic gains of the past fifteen months, with the support of friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said it was inconceivable for Pakistan to act in an irresponsible manner to jeopardise its achievements and derail the country from the path of economic progress,” the PMO said.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours reignited after 26 people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in the IIOJK last week. India blames Pakistan for the attack, while Islamabad denies any involvement.

The attack took place in a meadow in the Pahalgam area, and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.

The incident led to a rise in tensions between Pakistan and India, followed by New Delhi suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Islamabad closing airspace for Indian flights.