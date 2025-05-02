AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.89%)
BOP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.47%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.32%)
FCCL 43.99 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.76%)
FFL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.93%)
FLYNG 30.89 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (8.04%)
HUBC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (2.7%)
HUMNL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.84%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.28%)
MLCF 69.91 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (4.27%)
OGDC 203.70 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.66%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.79%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.16%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.21%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.15%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.21%)
PTC 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (6.37%)
SEARL 84.48 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.06%)
SSGC 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.11%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.57%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 64.75 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.57%)
WAVESAPP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.34%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.67%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 377.9 (3.21%)
BR30 35,425 Increased By 1015.7 (2.95%)
KSE100 114,420 Increased By 3093.4 (2.78%)
KSE30 34,978 Increased By 984.5 (2.9%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 02:15pm

European shares surged on Friday as signs of a potential de-escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China lifted risk sentiment while investors assess a flurry of corporate earnings and key economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose about 1% as of 0815 GMT after registering its second consecutive monthly drop on Wednesday.

Other regional indexes - Germany, France, Spain, and the UK rose between 0.8% and 1.6%.

China’s Commerce Ministry said that Beijing was “evaluating” an offer from Washington to hold talks over U.S. President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs and that Beijing’s door was open for discussions.

However, China said Washington needed to show “sincerity” in negotiations and should be prepared to cancel its unilateral tariffs.

“This goes one further step in the direction that tariffs with regards to the U.S. and China have probably seen their peak. So the market is basically saying that this is yet an extra sign that we may see lower taxes going forward,” said Georgios Leontaris, chief investment officer for Switzerland and EMEA at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth.

“But again, the market is kind of conscious that uncertainty is likely to linger. And, even though there are positive signs, the market certainly wants to see some concrete actions.”

Shell rose 3.2% after the oil giant reported a 28% drop in first-quarter net profit but beat analyst expectations.

Danske Bank rose 3.5% after Denmark’s biggest lender kept its 2025 profit outlook unchanged as it reported forecast-beating first-quarter profits.

Airbus rose 4.3% after the planemaker topped quarterly estimates across the board and reaffirmed its annual outlook.

ING Groep rose 5.3% after the Dutch bank announced a new 2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) share buyback and reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

European shares edge higher as traders gauge mixed earnings, economic data

Cofinimmo rose 6.7%, the most on the STOXX, after peer Aedifica launched a takeover offer with a ‘significant premium’ on the Belgian real estate investment trust. Shares of Aedifica fell 5.7%.

Euro zone manufacturing output grew at the fastest pace in just over three years in April despite overall factory activity remaining in contraction territory, with the big three economies showing signs of improvement, a survey showed.

Investors will also be on the lookout for April flash inflation data for euro zone expected shortly. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is also due later in the day.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares rise on signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Thatta Cement plans 5-for-1 stock split to broaden investor base

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

President, PM take stock of situation

Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks with US

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Read more stories