AIRLINK 151.55 Decreased By ▼ -8.73 (-5.45%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-11.01%)
CPHL 81.36 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.52%)
FCCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
FFL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.95%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
HUBC 131.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.06%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
KOSM 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.49%)
MLCF 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.79%)
OGDC 201.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.81 (-3.28%)
PACE 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.65%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.08%)
PPL 147.55 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-6.08%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.81%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.98%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.59%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-6.18%)
SYM 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-5.47%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
TPLP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-8.39%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.77%)
WAVESAPP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-8.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher as traders gauge mixed earnings, economic data

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 03:14pm

European shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed corporate earnings and key economic data, wrapping up a volatile month dominated by disruptive US trade policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, as of 0834 GMT, but on track for a second consecutive monthly drop, if current trends persist.

Other regional indexes showed a mixed performance, with Germany and France up 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, while Spain and the UK slipped 1.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

The European benchmark index has clawed back over half of its losses after tumbling nearly 18% from record highs earlier this month, sparked by fears of a global recession following US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

Markets have stabilized somewhat in recent weeks on optimism over potential deals between the United States and its trading partners, especially China.

However, a lack of clarity on Sino-US negotiations has kept the market sensitive to any developments. Despite Trump’s move to soften the blow of his auto tariffs and signs of progress in broader trade negotiations, details remain scant, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying he had reached one deal with a foreign power.

European shares end higher ahead of week’s data

The latest earnings forecasts released on Tuesday indicate an improved outlook for European corporate health. According to data from the STOXX 600 companies that have reported their first-quarter earnings, at least 60.4% of them posted better-than-expected numbers.

“It could be the calm before the storm because basically a lot of earnings are looking back to before when the US tariffs were imposed and companies seem to be doing rather well so far. The question is, will that be the case going forward? And, that is something that the markets are still waiting for,” said Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst at IG Group.

Societe Generale rose 2.7% after the French bank reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Danish logistic group DSV advanced nearly 9% after it completed a deal to acquire Germany’s Schenker and provided an outlook on potential benefits from the transaction.

Shares of Credit Agricole fell 4.4% after the French bank reported a drop in first-quarter profit.

Evolution slumped 16.9% as the Swedish gaming technology company reported its first-quarter earnings below estimates.

Mercedes fell 1.1% after the carmaker withdrew its 2025 earnings outlook, citing volatility due to US tariffs. Preliminary data showed modest economic growth in both France and Germany in the first quarter of 2025, with France also experiencing a sharper-than-expected rise in consumer prices in April.

The euro zone economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, starting 2025 on a modestly upbeat note, though looming risks — including a potential trade war with the US, a stronger euro, and worsening business sentiment — threaten to undermine momentum, according to data.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge higher as traders gauge mixed earnings, economic data

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Read more stories