AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,123 Increased By 346.3 (2.94%)
BR30 35,332 Increased By 921.9 (2.68%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
EV makers lead HK stocks to nearly one-month high amid easing trade woes

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 10:55am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed on Friday to nearly a one-month high as signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions comforted investors, while electronic vehicle (EV) makers rallied on strong sales.

China, Hong Kong stocks little changed ahead of long holiday as trade war hits factories

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index added 1.7% to 22,493.96 as of the midday trading break, the highest since April 3.

  • The gain followed the 4.3% decline in April, the worst month for the benchmark since November 2024 as US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” triggered a global markets rout.

  • The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.8% to 8,224.45 - also a one-month high.

  • The mainland markets are closed till next Tuesday for the Golden Week holiday.

  • China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing is “evaluating” an offer from Washington for talks over Trump’s crippling tariffs, signalling a potential de-escalation in the trade war that has roiled global markets.

  • Investors have taken comfort from signs of potential de-escalation between the US and China and the opening of trade talks with Japan and others, analyst at Citi said.

  • EV makers are among the top performers in Hong Kong, driven by the strong April delivery figures.

  • Xpeng surged 7.6% to a one-week high after reporting a 273% year-on-year surge in smart EV deliveries last month. Peer Li Auto climbed 4.4% and BYD gained 2%, supported by sales increases.

  • Tech stocks advanced, with the Hang Seng Tech Index adding 3.3%. Alibaba strengthened more than 4% and Tencent added 2.4%. Both stocks were near their one-month highs.

  • The Chinese yuan strengthened in offshore trading to as much as 7.2524, its strongest level in a month.

China and Hong Kong stocks

