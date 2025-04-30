AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.98%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.97%)
CPHL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-4.77%)
FCCL 42.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.77%)
FFL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.81%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.67%)
HUBC 133.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.19%)
KOSM 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
MLCF 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.58%)
OGDC 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-2.8%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.13%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.71%)
POWER 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
PPL 151.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.82%)
PRL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.6%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.95%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.42%)
SYM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
TPLP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.97%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.52%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,847 Decreased By -306.9 (-2.53%)
BR30 34,789 Decreased By -1078.6 (-3.01%)
KSE100 111,980 Decreased By -2892.4 (-2.52%)
KSE30 34,227 Decreased By -1040.2 (-2.95%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks little changed ahead of long holiday as trade war hits factories

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 12:27pm

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks were flat on Wednesday, as many traders were reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of the long Labour Day holiday, while data showed new export orders plummeted due to aggressive US tariffs.

China stocks inch lower, Hong Kong up slightly

  • Both China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were little changed by the lunch break.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%, but is poised to drop 5% in April - the biggest monthly fall in 16 months.

  • China’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April, reflecting the impact of the US-China trade war, but the survey result also fuelled hopes for stronger government stimulus.

  • “Government stabilisation efforts will keep growing, and there will be more willingness for listed companies to distribute dividends and buy back shares,” Zheng Gang, strategist at Yingda Securities, wrote.

  • The brokerage recommends high-dividend blue-chips, consumer stocks and tech shares, betting they will benefit from Beijing’s policy to boost consumption and support homegrown technologies.

  • China’s artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and tech-laden STAR 50 Index rose, after Chinese President Xi Jinping used a visit to Shanghai on Tuesday to push for breakthroughs in AI.

  • Meanwhile, shares of Chinese ethane importers including China Petroleum, Satellite Chemical and Wanhua Chemical rose, after news that China has waived the 125% tariff on ethane imports from the United States imposed earlier this month.

  • But banking shares were among the biggest losers on Wednesday, after China’s Big Five lenders reported narrower margins in the first quarter amid a protracted economic slowdown and property crisis.

  • China’s stock market will be closed from May 1 until May 5 for the Chinese Labour Day, and will resume trading on Tuesday.

  • Hong Kong shares will be suspended from trading on Thursday and Monday for public holidays.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks little changed ahead of long holiday as trade war hits factories

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Oil drops, poised for biggest monthly fall in three years

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Read more stories