AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,775 Decreased By -1 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,471 Increased By 60.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 111,327 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 33,993 No Change 0 (0%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for worst week in more than 2 months; US jobs data eyed

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 07:49am

Gold prices were poised for their worst weekly performance in more than two months on Friday as receding trade tensions tempered safe-haven demand, while the market’s focus shifted to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day.

Spot gold was steady at $3,239.15 an ounce as of 0206 GMT.

Gold has lost more than 2% so far this week, the steepest weekly fall since late February. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $3,247.90.

“Prices are taking a breather, and I mean the bears now are taking charge. And well, because of that, we’ve seen retail buying,” said Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central Managing Director Brian Lan.

The United States has approached China to seek talks over President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs and Beijing’s door is open for discussions, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday, signalling a potential de-escalation in the trade war.

Tariffs are easing, both U.S. and China are more willing to listen and take a step back, which is weighing on gold prices, GoldSilver Central’s Lan said.

Bullion, a safeguard against political and financial turmoil, last soared to a record high of $3,500.05 per ounce on April 22 as investors sought refuge from global economic turmoil.

Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing contracted for a second straight month in April as tariffs on imported goods strained supply chains, keeping prices at the factory gate elevated and encouraging some firms to lay off workers.

The market now awaits U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 130,000 jobs in April after rising by 228,000 in March, a Reuters survey showed.

The unemployment rate is estimated to remain unchanged at 4.2%.

Chinese markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday from May 1-5 and will resume trade on Tuesday, May 6.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $32.57 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.8% to $966.59 and palladium gained 0.9% to $948.74.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold set for worst week in more than 2 months; US jobs data eyed

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories