Bilawal dares Modi government to prove accusations against Pakistan

Former foreign minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday challenged the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to substantiate its repeated allegations against Pakistan.

“Pakistan has no involvement in this. If you have any evidence, bring it forward. Come to Mirpur Khas and tell the people who these so-called terrorists are. We will apprehend them and ensure they are publicly punished right here in Mirpur Khas,” said the PPP Chairman during a public rally in Sindh’s Mirpur Khas district.

Bilawal said his party, along with the people of the province, had successfully resisted a proposed canal project that would have diverted water from the Indus River.

He warned that India’s attempts to undermine Pakistan’s water rights under the Indus Waters Treaty could escalate tensions dangerously.

“Either our water will flow through the Indus or their blood will,” Bilawal said, referring to Indian authorities. “We do not want war, but we will defend Sindh’s lifeline at any cost.”

He accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as the “Butcher of Gujarat”, of launching an assault on the Indus River and warned that any unilateral moves by India regarding river water would not be tolerated.

“Islam is a religion of peace, and we seek peace,” he added, “but we will not allow anyone to strangle the Indus.”

The PPP chairman stated that Pakistan’s history, like India’s, is deeply intertwined with the Indus River and cautioned that water conflicts could become a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. “The world must realise that a conflict over water can lead to a nuclear catastrophe,” he said.

He also praised the people of Sindh and his party’s leadership for resisting the canal project, framing it as a victory for public mobilisation and a commitment to national interests. “No new canal will be built without the people’s consent,” he emphasised.

Highlighting PPP’s broader development agenda, Bilawal announced initiatives such as the Benazir Kisan Card to support farmers and pledged to revolutionise agriculture through public-private partnerships and modern technology.

“We will continue to fight for the rights of workers, farmers, and the common people,” he said, calling the Indus not just a river, but the lifeblood of Pakistan’s economy and identity.

Bilawal concluded by reaffirming the party’s commitment to peace but warned that Pakistan would respond forcefully to any threats to its sovereignty. “We are peaceful people,” he said, “but if provoked, we are ready for any sacrifice.”

The PPP is scheduled to hold its next major political gathering on May 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad, as part of its continued campaign to highlight water and agriculture issues.