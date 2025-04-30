AIRLINK 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-3.29%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.71%)
CPHL 81.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-4.94%)
FCCL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.38%)
FFL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.94%)
FLYNG 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.53%)
HUBC 133.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.19%)
KOSM 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.63%)
MLCF 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.58%)
OGDC 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-2.8%)
PACE 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.91%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.71%)
POWER 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
PPL 151.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-3.64%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.11%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.78%)
SSGC 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-4.81%)
SYM 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.69%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.97%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,847 Decreased By -306.9 (-2.53%)
BR30 34,789 Decreased By -1078.6 (-3.01%)
KSE100 112,062 Decreased By -2809.7 (-2.45%)
KSE30 34,265 Decreased By -1002.6 (-2.84%)
Gold falls as easing trade tensions dampen appeal; US data in focus

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 12:30pm

Gold prices dropped on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and a de-escalation in trade tensions, while investors awaited key US data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $3,302.58 an ounce, as of 0430 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.7% to $3,310.70.

The dollar edged 0.1% higher against a basket of currencies, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

There’s been a minor recovery in the broad dollar strength, which led to a little bit of retracement in gold, said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets, ABC Refinery.

US President Donald Trump signed a pair of orders to soften the blow of his auto tariffs on Tuesday, while his trade team touted its first deal with a foreign trading partner.

“Even though the Trump administration is watering down tariffs, they are still high and the confidence in US assets has been shaken, arguably permanently,” Capital.com’s financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Bullion, a safeguard against political and financial turmoil, had soared to a record high of $3,500.05 per ounce on April 22 due to global economic uncertainties.

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Market participants will scan economic data, including US personal consumption expenditures, due later in the day, and non-farm payrolls report on Friday to further gauge the impact of the latest tariffs on Fed’s interest rate outlook.

“The PCE data is expected to show further moderation in prices and keep the door open for further Fed cuts.

If we get an upside surprise, then those odds may diminish and that could weigh on gold prices,“ Rodda said. Traders currently expect the Fed to cut rates by around 95 basis points by the end of the year.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $32.72 an ounce, platinum eased 0.6% to $971.75 and palladium lost 0.2% to $932.40.

