‘Selectors have told me to be ready for white-ball cricket’: Khurram Shahzad

Quetta Gladiators’ in-form pacer Khurram Shahzad has revealed that the Pakistan selection committee has asked him to prepare for white-ball formats, hinting at a possible national call-up in ODIs or T20Is.

Speaking at the post-match press conference following Quetta’s dominant 10-wicket victory over Multan Sultans, Shahzad said, “The selectors have told me to start preparing for white-ball cricket.”

The 25-year-old fast bowler was instrumental in the Gladiators’ win last night, finishing with figures of 4 for 23 and dismantling the Sultans’ top order. His consistent performances have made him one of the standout bowlers of the tournament so far, with 8 wickets in just three matches.

Shahzad reflected on his performance and the bowling-friendly surface at the post-match presentation: “I was fully prepared, and I’m glad the results showed today. In T20s, you usually get flat pitches, but there was something in it for the bowlers this time. My focus was on hitting the right lengths and attacking the stumps.”

He also highlighted the importance of teamwork within the Gladiators’ pace unit.

“As fast bowlers, we communicated really well. I always aim to take wickets in the powerplay with the new ball. When you bowl in partnerships, you often see the results, exactly what happened for us today.”

Shahzad’s recent form and growing maturity with the ball have sparked speculation about his potential debut in Pakistan’s limited-overs squads.

With a T20 World Cup around the corner, his inclusion could offer Pakistan a fresh pace option.

The Gladiators, revitalised this season, remain unbeaten, with Khurram playing a key role in their resurgence.