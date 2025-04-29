AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators humble Multan Sultans in dominant 10-wicket victory

Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 10:44pm

Quetta Gladiators produced a ruthless display of bowling and power-hitting to dismantle Multan Sultans by 10 wickets in a one-sided contest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Quetta hunted down the meagre 90-run target in just 6.5 overs to register their third consecutive win in the tournament.

After being put into bat, Multan crumbled under disciplined bowling, managing just 89 runs in 17 overs.

Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4 wickets for 23 runs, including key scalps of Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, and Curtis Campher. Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr. chipped in with two wickets each to keep the pressure mounting on the Sultans.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan tried to anchor the innings with a cautious run-a-ball 44, but received little support from the other end. Only Usama Mir, 11 off 6, managed double figures besides Rizwan, as the Gladiators’ bowlers dominated proceedings from the outset.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators made a mockery of the chase. Openers Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen unleashed a brutal assault on Multan’s bowling, racing to 90 in just 6.5 overs. Shakeel smashed an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls with four sixes, while Allen matched him with 45 off 21 deliveries, including five sixes and a pair of boundaries.

None of the Multan bowlers could find a breakthrough, with David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain going 11 runs an over. Ubaid Shah conceded 17 in his only over, while Usama Mir went for 19 runs in only 5 balls of his first over.

This emphatic win gives Quetta a significant net run rate boost and brings them to the second position in the points table.

PSL 10: Five-star Faheem Ashraf powers Quetta to emphatic win over Peshawar

PSL 10 points table
PSL 10 points table
Team M W L PT NRR
IU 5 5 0 10 +2.342
QG 6 4 2 8 +1.034
LQ 6 3 3 6 +0.543
KK 6 3 3 6 -0.217
PZ 6 2 4 4 -0.847
MS 7 1 6 2 -2.355

Next fixture

Home side Lahore Qalandars will now face unbeaten Islamabad United in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators HBLPSL PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X PSL 10 schedule HBL PSL X PSL 10 points table PSL 10 next fixture Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators humble Multan Sultans in dominant 10-wicket victory

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan will not initiate conflict, but will respond firmly if provoked: FM Dar

US arbitrator orders Zia Chishti to pay $9.1mn to TRG International

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan tells UN it has evidence of ‘regional adversaries’ sponsoring Jaffar Express attack

Oil prices fall 2% to 2-week low as trade war concerns dampen demand outlook

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Read more stories