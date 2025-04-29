PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators humble Multan Sultans in dominant 10-wicket victory

Quetta Gladiators produced a ruthless display of bowling and power-hitting to dismantle Multan Sultans by 10 wickets in a one-sided contest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Quetta hunted down the meagre 90-run target in just 6.5 overs to register their third consecutive win in the tournament.

After being put into bat, Multan crumbled under disciplined bowling, managing just 89 runs in 17 overs.

Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4 wickets for 23 runs, including key scalps of Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, and Curtis Campher. Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr. chipped in with two wickets each to keep the pressure mounting on the Sultans.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan tried to anchor the innings with a cautious run-a-ball 44, but received little support from the other end. Only Usama Mir, 11 off 6, managed double figures besides Rizwan, as the Gladiators’ bowlers dominated proceedings from the outset.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators made a mockery of the chase. Openers Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen unleashed a brutal assault on Multan’s bowling, racing to 90 in just 6.5 overs. Shakeel smashed an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls with four sixes, while Allen matched him with 45 off 21 deliveries, including five sixes and a pair of boundaries.

None of the Multan bowlers could find a breakthrough, with David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain going 11 runs an over. Ubaid Shah conceded 17 in his only over, while Usama Mir went for 19 runs in only 5 balls of his first over.

This emphatic win gives Quetta a significant net run rate boost and brings them to the second position in the points table.

PSL 10 points table

PSL 10 points table Team M W L PT NRR IU 5 5 0 10 +2.342 QG 6 4 2 8 +1.034 LQ 6 3 3 6 +0.543 KK 6 3 3 6 -0.217 PZ 6 2 4 4 -0.847 MS 7 1 6 2 -2.355

Next fixture

Home side Lahore Qalandars will now face unbeaten Islamabad United in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

