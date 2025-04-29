AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
From emerging category to leading wicket-taker: Hasan Ali continues to shine in PSL X

BR Web Desk Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 08:34pm

Hasan Ali continues to impress in PSL X, emerging as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six matches for Karachi Kings.

The right-arm pacer recently became the all-time highest wicket-taker in HBL Pakistan Super League history, overtaking Wahab Riaz with 121 wickets in 88 matches.

Hasan, who is also serving as Karachi Kings’ vice-captain this season, credited his fitness and minor technical adjustments for his strong performance.

“I’ve worked on my fitness and diet this season. I didn’t change much in my bowling but focused on improving the basics,” he said in an interview with PCB Digital.

Hasan Ali appointed vice-captain of Karachi Kings for PSL 10

He made a successful return to competitive cricket earlier this year in the National T20 Cup 2025 for Sialkot Region after a nine-month injury layoff, where he picked up 13 wickets in four matches and was named best bowler of the tournament.

Reflecting on his leadership role, Hasan said, “I’m enjoying the responsibility of being vice-captain. It gives you confidence and helps with personal performance too.”

Karachi Kings, currently placed mid-table with three wins from six matches, narrowly lost their last game to Quetta Gladiators by five runs.

Looking ahead, Hasan expressed hope for a top-two finish and called on fans to turn up in large numbers for the highly anticipated clash against Lahore Qalandars on May 4.

