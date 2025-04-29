AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

  • Islamabad working on plans for at least three different legal options, Aqeel Malik says
Reuters Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 04:31pm
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is preparing international legal action over India’s suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, a government minister told Reuters, as tensions intensify between the neighbours following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Aqeel Malik, the Minister of State for Law and Justice, told Reuters late on Monday that Islamabad was working on plans for at least three different legal options, including raising the issue at the World Bank - the treaty’s facilitator.

It was also considering taking action at the Permanent Court of Arbitration or at the International Court of Justice in the Hague where it could allege that India has violated the 1960 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, he said.

“Legal strategy consultations are almost complete,” Malik said, adding the decision on which cases to pursue would be made “soon” and would likely include pursuing more than one avenue.

India’s water resources officials did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

India last week suspended the World Bank-mediated Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 after the attack in Occupied Kashmir, saying it would last until “Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism”.

Islamabad denies any involvement in the attack in which 26 people were killed.

India claims two of three assailants it has identified were from Pakistan. Islamabad has said “any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan … will be considered as an act of war”.

Pakistan has also suspended all trade with India and closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

The treaty is an agreement for the distribution and use of waters from the Indus River and its tributaries, which feed 80% of Pakistan’s irrigated agriculture and its hydropower. It has been operational until now despite the wars and other periodic bouts of hostility between the two nations.

Malik added that a fourth diplomatic option that Islamabad was considering was to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council.

“All the options are on the table and we are pursuing all appropriate and competent forums to approach,” he said.

“The treaty cannot be suspended unilaterally and cannot be held in abeyance, there is not (such a) provision within the treaty,” said Malik.

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Kushvinder Vohra, a recently retired head of India’s Central Water Commission said: “There are very limited options (for Pakistan) … I can say that there are solid grounds for us to defend our (India’s) action.”

Government officials and experts on both sides say India cannot stop water flows immediately, because the treaty has allowed it to only build hydropower plants without significant storage or dams on the three rivers allocated to Pakistan.

But things could start changing in a few months and farmers, already hit by climate-change related water shortages, have raised concerns.

India Pakistan Pakistan Army Pakistan and India Indus Water Treaty Pakistan India tensions Pahalgam attack

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

DG ISPR to hold press conference at 6:30pm amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

Canada’s Liberals win minority government; Carney says old relationship with US ‘is over’

Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Thursday, May 1

Read more stories