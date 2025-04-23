AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.49%)
BOP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
CPHL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.92%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.68%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.51%)
HUBC 140.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.21%)
MLCF 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
OGDC 212.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.99%)
PAEL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
POWER 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.13%)
PRL 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.55%)
PTC 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
SEARL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.5%)
SSGC 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.85%)
SYM 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.78%)
TELE 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.56%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TRG 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.84%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,418 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 37,186 Decreased By -457 (-1.21%)
KSE100 116,286 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 35,732 Decreased By -287.7 (-0.8%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect

  • Attari-Wagah border will be closed with immediate effect, Indian official says
AFP | BR Web Desk | Reuters Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 10:27am
Photo: X
Photo: X

India has stalled key water-sharing treaty named Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Indian foreign ministry also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

It also announced to shut key land border with Pakistan.

India’s top career diplomat Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi that the border crossing at Attari-Wagah border “will be closed with immediate effect”, adding that those with valid travel documents may return before May 1.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism”, Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi, apparently blaming Pakistan for the Tuesday’s attack in which twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)’s Pahalgam area.

The defence advisers in the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and asked to leave, Misri said, adding that the overall strength of the Indian high commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 from 55.

The main border crossing checkpost between the two countries will be closed with immediate effect and Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under special visas, Misri said.

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it was concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of the IIOJK.

Earlier during the day, India’s defence minister said those who carried out and planned the Kashmir region’s worst attack on civilians in years would see a swift response.

“Those responsible and behind such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear,” Rajnath Singh said in a speech in New Delhi, a day after gunmen killed 26 men at a tourist hotspot in the Himalayan region.

“We won’t just reach those people who carried out the attack. We will also reach out to those who planned this from behind the scenes on our land.”

Singh did not identify those who India believes are responsible for the killings, but said that “India’s government will take every step that may be necessary and appropriate”.

Jammu and Kashmir Indus Water Treaty Pakistan India ties Kashmir border Pahalgam Pahalgam attack

Comments

200 characters

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in Pakistan govt expenditure

World Bank cuts Pakistan growth projection to 2.7%

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

Read more stories