Electrolux Q1 profit lags expectations as tariffs loom

STOCKHOLM: Appliances maker Electrolux reported on Tuesday a smaller first-quarter profit than expected and lowered its North America market outlook, saying consumer sentiment was negatively impacted by US trade policy developments.

The Swedish group swung to an operating profit of 452 million crowns ($46.96 million) from a year-earlier loss of 720 million, against a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of a 610 million profit.