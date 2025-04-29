AIRLINK 166.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.17%)
Apr 29, 2025
Business & Finance

Electrolux Q1 profit lags expectations as tariffs loom

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Appliances maker Electrolux reported on Tuesday a smaller first-quarter profit than expected and lowered its North America market outlook, saying consumer sentiment was negatively impacted by US trade policy developments.

France fines Electrolux $46mn in 2009-2014 antitrust case

The Swedish group swung to an operating profit of 452 million crowns ($46.96 million) from a year-earlier loss of 720 million, against a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of a 610 million profit.

Electrolux Q1 profit lags expectations as tariffs loom

