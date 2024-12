STOCKHOLM: Electrolux said on Thursday it had been fined 44.5 million euros ($46.3 million) by the French Competition Authority in an antitrust case, and that the sum was covered by an accounting provision it made in 2023.

The previously announced investigation was into alleged breaches of antitrust rules in France by the Swedish appliances maker and peers between 2009 and 2014, Electrolux said in a statement.