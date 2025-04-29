AIRLINK 166.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.17%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.63%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
HUBC 135.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
MLCF 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.41%)
OGDC 207.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.29%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.29%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PPL 155.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-3.03%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
SEARL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
SSGC 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.97%)
SYM 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.29%)
BR100 12,035 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,700 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 113,947 Decreased By -116.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 34,920 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.33%)
Markets

South Korean shares hit one-month high as automakers climb on tariff hopes

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 9.91 points, or 0.4%, at 2,558.77
Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:13am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

  • South Korean shares rose for a third consecutive session and hit a one-month high on Tuesday, driven by automakers as investors took relief in signs that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs may have a milder impact than feared.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 9.91 points, or 0.4%, at 2,558.77, as of 0134 GMT, and hit its highest level since March 28.

  • Trump’s administration will move to reduce the impact of automotive tariffs by alleviating some duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars and keeping tariffs on cars made abroad from piling on top of other ones, officials said.

  • South Korea’s exports are expected to have fallen in April, as Trump’s tariffs, including those on autos and steel, started to weigh, a Reuters poll found.

  • Shares of Hyundai Motor added 0.85% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.35%, leading gains in the benchmark index. The auto sector is expected to be hit hardest by US tariffs.

  • Among other index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.54% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.82%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.29%.

  • Of the total 934 traded issues, 572 shares advanced, while 302 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 213.6 billion won ($148.34 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,439.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,436.8.

  • In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 107.76.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 1.3 basis points to 2.304%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.9 basis point to 2.597%.

