South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

South Korean shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight losses in Wall Street amid concerns around US tariffs, but were on track for a weekly gain.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 11.08 points or 0.43%, at 2,565.08 as of 0148 GMT.

The index has risen 1.3% this week, after falling 4.6% last week.

South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok said authorities would closely monitor financial markets as uncertainty was high over US tariffs.

US stock markets fell on Thursday, with investors citing rapid-fire, back-and-forth developments on tariffs as a concern, after President Donald Trump suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico.

South Korea’s National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik asked US officials for productive consultation over tariffs during a trip to Washington D.C., South Korea’s presidential office said.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.03%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.50%. ** Auto, e-commerce and biopharmaceutical stocks fell, but steelmakers rose.

Of the total 939 traded issues, 455 shares advanced, while 415 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 128.4 billion won ($88.8 million).

The won was quoted at 1,446.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, little changed from its previous close.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 106.79.