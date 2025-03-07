South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain
-
South Korean shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight losses in Wall Street amid concerns around US tariffs, but were on track for a weekly gain.
-
The benchmark KOSPI was down 11.08 points or 0.43%, at 2,565.08 as of 0148 GMT.
-
The index has risen 1.3% this week, after falling 4.6% last week.
-
South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok said authorities would closely monitor financial markets as uncertainty was high over US tariffs.
-
US stock markets fell on Thursday, with investors citing rapid-fire, back-and-forth developments on tariffs as a concern, after President Donald Trump suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico.
-
South Korea’s National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik asked US officials for productive consultation over tariffs during a trip to Washington D.C., South Korea’s presidential office said.
-
Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.03%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.50%. ** Auto, e-commerce and biopharmaceutical stocks fell, but steelmakers rose.
-
Of the total 939 traded issues, 455 shares advanced, while 415 declined.
-
Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 128.4 billion won ($88.8 million).
-
The won was quoted at 1,446.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, little changed from its previous close.
-
In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 106.79.
-
The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.4 basis points to 2.570%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.8 bps to 2.768%.
