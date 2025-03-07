AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (8.28%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.81%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.31 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.3%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (0.86%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PPL 186.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.63%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
SEARL 94.49 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.76%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.66 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,128 Increased By 105.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,230 Increased By 624.9 (1.71%)
KSE100 114,543 Increased By 830.1 (0.73%)
KSE30 35,497 Increased By 194.9 (0.55%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 11.08 points or 0.43%
Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 10:26am

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rise, boosted by auto, steel makers

  • South Korean shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight losses in Wall Street amid concerns around US tariffs, but were on track for a weekly gain.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 11.08 points or 0.43%, at 2,565.08 as of 0148 GMT.

  • The index has risen 1.3% this week, after falling 4.6% last week.

  • South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok said authorities would closely monitor financial markets as uncertainty was high over US tariffs.

  • US stock markets fell on Thursday, with investors citing rapid-fire, back-and-forth developments on tariffs as a concern, after President Donald Trump suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico.

  • South Korea’s National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik asked US officials for productive consultation over tariffs during a trip to Washington D.C., South Korea’s presidential office said.

  • Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.03%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.50%. ** Auto, e-commerce and biopharmaceutical stocks fell, but steelmakers rose.

  • Of the total 939 traded issues, 455 shares advanced, while 415 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 128.4 billion won ($88.8 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,446.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, little changed from its previous close.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 106.79.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.4 basis points to 2.570%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.8 bps to 2.768%.

South Korean shares south korea stock

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

APTMA speaks about challenges facing industry

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories