India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

SRINAGAR: More than half of the tourist destinations in Indian the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been closed to the public from Tuesday, according to a government order reviewed by Reuters, in a bid to tighten security after last week’s attack on holiday-makers.

Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in IIOK’s Pahalgam, police said, which they called the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, while Islamabad denied any role and called for a neutral probe.

Islamabad says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to a Kashmiri demand for self-determination.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have increased since the attack, along with calls in India for action against Pakistan.

Delhi and Islamabad have taken a raft of measures against each other since the Kashmir attack.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty - an important river-sharing pact.

Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

IIOJK government has decided to shut 48 of the 87 tourist destinations in Occupied Kashmir and enhanced security at the remaining ones, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

No time period was given. Government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pahalgam attack has left panic-stricken tourists seeking an early exit at the start of the busy summer season.

Firing has also increased along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir.

Military incursion by India ‘imminent’, says Khawaja Asif

On Tuesday, for the fifth consecutive day, the Indian army said it had responded to “unprovoked” small arms fire from multiple Pakistan army posts around midnight.

It gave no further details and reported no casualties.

The Pakistani military did not respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters on Monday that a military incursion by India was imminent and it had reinforced its forces in preparation.