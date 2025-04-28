Military incursion by India ‘imminent’, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s defence minister said on Monday that a military incursion by neighbouring India was imminent in the aftermath of an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last week, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The attack killed 26 people and triggered outrage in India, along with calls for action against Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of backing militancy in Kashmir, while Islamabad denies the allegations.

“We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

Asif said India’s rhetoric was ramping up and that Pakistan’s military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack. He did not go into further details on his reasons for thinking an incursion was imminent.

After the Occupied Kashmir attack, India claimed to identiy two suspects as Pakistani. Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation.

Asif said Pakistan was on high alert and that it would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if “there is a direct threat to our existence”.