AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.58%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-5.25%)
FCCL 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.61%)
FFL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.83%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
HUBC 137.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.38%)
MLCF 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.47%)
OGDC 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.06%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.42%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-5.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.23%)
POWER 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.93%)
PPL 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.32%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.13%)
PTC 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.79%)
SEARL 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-5.91%)
SSGC 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.84%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
TPLP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.48%)
TRG 62.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.11%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -314.6 (-2.55%)
BR30 35,723 Decreased By -1079.9 (-2.93%)
KSE100 114,064 Decreased By -1405.5 (-1.22%)
KSE30 35,034 Decreased By -529 (-1.49%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Military incursion by India ‘imminent’, says Khawaja Asif

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 08:21pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s defence minister said on Monday that a military incursion by neighbouring India was imminent in the aftermath of an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last week, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The attack killed 26 people and triggered outrage in India, along with calls for action against Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of backing militancy in Kashmir, while Islamabad denies the allegations.

“We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Asif said India’s rhetoric was ramping up and that Pakistan’s military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack. He did not go into further details on his reasons for thinking an incursion was imminent.

After the Occupied Kashmir attack, India claimed to identiy two suspects as Pakistani. Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation.

Asif said Pakistan was on high alert and that it would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if “there is a direct threat to our existence”.

India Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan and India Khawaja Muhammad Asif Pakistan India tensions Pahalgam Pakistan defence minister

Comments

200 characters

Military incursion by India ‘imminent’, says Khawaja Asif

Pakistan stocks retreat after positive start, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,400 points lower

SBP likely to cut key policy rate by 50bps to 11.5%, brokerage house says

China urges India, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ over Kashmir

Canals project: PM Shehbaz chairs 52nd meeting of Council of Common Interests

Pakistan starts export of camel milk powder to China

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds slide as tensions with India rise

Seven killed, 17 injured in South Waziristan explosion

Fuel tanker explosion in Nushki leaves 50 injured

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Read more stories